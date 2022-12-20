White Sox Rumors: 3 insane Liam Hendriks trade packages with Mets
To White Sox: Tomas Nido, Jeff McNeil - To Mets: Liam Hendriks
The Chicago White Sox could use some help in all sorts of areas.
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of different needs. The Mets have a surplus at a few positions and a few of them would be able to help out the Chicago White Sox. If the Sox are going to move on from one of the best closers in the game, they better be getting something amazing for him.
Jeff McNeil would be an amazing addition to the Chicago White Sox as currently constructed. He would have been one of their best hitters in 2022 with the numbers that he had with the New York Mets. He was a 5.7 WAR player playing second base which is a huge need for the White Sox.
McNeil is as good of an offensive second baseman as there is in Major League Baseball. Having both him and Eduardo Escobar on the same team may be unnecessary for the Mets so one of them would be perfect for the White Sox with their desperate need for help in that position.
Tomas Nido is one of the four aforementioned catchers on the New York Mets that are going to be trying to get some playing time. If the White Sox would prefer him to their old friend James McCann, this might be the move to make. Either way, getting a second baseman and a catcher would be nice.