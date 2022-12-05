White Sox Rumors: 3 left-handed free-agent pitchers to consider
3. Carlos Rodon
The Chicago White Sox should have never let Carlos Rodon go last year.
In 2021, the Chicago White Sox saw Carlos Rodon finally become the pitcher that he was drafted to be when they selected him third overall. He was one of the best pitchers in the American League on a team that went to the playoffs with ease. From there, the White Sox started to fall off.
They let him walk in free-agency as he signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants. He was incredible with them as well, driving home the point that the White Sox made a huge mistake waiting for him to be elite to let him go. It was just poor mismanagement yet again.
Luckily, Rodon reached a certain milestone that allowed him to opt out of his contract with the Giants and now he is a free agent again. He is going to make a lot of money on the open market which makes the White Sox a lesser candidate than some teams but he has played for them before.
If Rodon does decide to come home, the White Sox should absolutely be all-in. This option is drastically different than the first two because he isn't trying to bounce back this year. He is firmly trying to be an All-Star once again.
If he came back to the South Side, he'd be the number one or two for sure. Dylan Cease came in second for the American League Cy Young in 2022 so he's right there as well but adding Rodon would give this rotation a whole new element.
It would just be so awesome to see them do that before the 2023 season. No matter what happens though, they need a lefty starter and fast. If it isn't one of these three, it should be someone.