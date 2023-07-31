White Sox Rumors: 3 players to remove from the trade block
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of good players on their team right now. That hasn't translated to wins but it has translated to a lot of buzz at the trade deadline.
There are a few players on this team that might land them a good haul. In fact, they have already gotten a pretty good haul of prospects for some pitchers already.
There are also some good players that might not get the haul that they are worth because of different circumstances that led us to this point.
Those are the types of players you don't trade for less than they are worth. These are the three players that should be taken off the trade block if they are still there:
1. Tim Anderson
Tim Anderson has a bright future in this league no matter where he lands.
If the right trade packages aren't being offered for Tim Anderson, he should come right off the trade block. This is a guy that was the face of the franchise for a long time.
If he went to a contender right now and he plays as he has since the All-Star break, they'd be getting an elite player. That means they should be giving up an elite return.
Since that is unlikely to happen, it might be time to take him off the trade block. Again, there is no reason to avoid getting true value for him.
This team, if things go the right way and the front office is smart, could try to compete again in 2024. It is a long shot but Tim Anderson being there could help.