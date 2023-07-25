White Sox Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Tim Anderson
2. Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners could use a boost to their lineup right now.
After a very good 2022 season as a surprise playoff team, the Seattle Mariners came into this year with some heavy expectations.
Well, they haven't been all that good this season. They have been hovering right around .500 all year long. In a lot of ways, they are like the 2022 White Sox.
The major difference is that they can turn it around because they are much smarter of an organization right now.
If they made a big trade for Tim Anderson, that would help them in a lot of ways. For one, they'd be showing everyone that they believe in the team that they have. That could absolutely give everybody there a boost.
It would also be inserting a very good player that has been outstanding since the All-Star break to their lineup. Anderson had a bad start to the season but a team like the Mariners knows how good he can be.