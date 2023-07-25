White Sox Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Tim Anderson
3. Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays make a lot of sense for Tim Anderson.
The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the most star-studded lineups in Major League Baseball. They have studs up and down and even coming off the bench.
They play in a very competitive AL East Division so 11 games over .500 is only good enough for third place which is actually wild.
They are also only in third by 2.5 games as the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are tied at 53-47. It is amazing that a team 11 games over .500 is only 2.5 games removed from last place in the division.
A team like that is one that should be competitive in the trade market to increase their chances. That is why Tim Anderson makes so much sense for them.
He could hit at the top or bottom of their lineup, play some second base, and go to the playoffs with a chance to do some special things. It will be interesting to see how active they are.
Tim Anderson is a special player. Those that are questioning it will see something new in him if he changes teams. That speaks more volumes about the White Sox organization than anything.