White Sox Rumors: 3 potential trade destinations for Lucas Giolito
2. Arizona Diamondbacks
It's likely not only the Dodgers in the NL West that are interested in Giolito. The Diamondbacks are a team that should make a deal with the White Sox for the right-handed starting pitcher.
The Diamondbacks have the seventh-worst team ERA in all of baseball and outside of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, starting pitching has been a constant issue for their club. They are currently two games out of the NL West lead (behind the Dodgers) but have a wild card spot secured for now.
If the Diamondbacks make the playoffs, opposing teams are going to struggle to face Gallen, Kelly, and Giolito back to back to back games.
The Diamondbacks still have a young core and with some superstar talent prospects in their farm system that they will keep, a match trade-wise may be harder to find for the two organizations but it still remains a possibility.
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks may even get into a bidding war for Giolito as they are both racing to the finish line, hoping for first place in their division.