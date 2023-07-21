White Sox Rumors: 3 potential trade destinations for Lucas Giolito
3. Baltimore Orioles
This is an interesting one but also realistic. The Orioles are currently in first place in the AL East, the best division in all of baseball, while also having starting pitching issues.
The Orioles don't have consistency through their starting rotation and if Giolito gets shipped to Camden Yards, it's likely he would be their ace or game-one starter in a playoff game.
The Orioles have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball but assuming they are wanting to blend their farm with the talent currently on the major league roster, the White Sox will have to consider multiple options to get in return rather than the Oriole's best youngsters.
Colton Cowser and Joey Ortiz are both valuable players that the White Sox are in need of but again, it will ultimately depend on how willing the Orioles are this season.