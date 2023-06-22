White Sox Rumors: 3 teams that make sense for Tim Anderson
The Tim Anderson era in Chicago could end soon as three contending teams could potentially trade for the shortstop
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees desperately need some kind of move soon.
If any team other than the White Sox is hitting the extreme panic button at this point of the season, it's the New York Mets. Francisco Lindor is not the problem so the next team would be the counterpart Yankees.
The Yankees are behind the Baltimore Orioles by five games for second place and ten games behind the Rays for first place. The Yankee fans have short patience and changes are possible. Their second-lowest OPS in the lineup is at shortstop.
Catcher Jose Trevino's .576 OPS is balanced by his tremendous defensive skills. Anthony Volpe has been solid defensively but his .614 OPS is too much of a burden for the pushing Yankees.
Yankee fans have fallen in love with Volpe. The hometown kid won the hearts of fans with a fun April but his May and June, struggles are catching up. Everyone knows impatient can be one of many words used to describe the Yankee fanbase.
This trade is a tougher sell compared to the Dodgers. While Volpe is struggling, the outfield and pitching seem more of a problem for New York than the middle infield.
Despite this, organizations need to consider risky moves to turn their seasons around and the type of player Anderson is capable of should be of interest to any contending team falling behind.
A couple of scenarios could take place in a trade with the Yankees involving Tim Andreson. No other top-30 Yankee prospect will be involved if Volpe is the return. The Sox might have to send a relief pitcher to pull that trade-off.
A second package includes removing the weight that isn't a 22-year-old, Gleyber Torres or Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The second package gives the White Sox a bit of leverage to acquire a top 30 prospect. Top 15 is unlikely, but a top 30 prospect is undoubtedly acceptable.