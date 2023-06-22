White Sox Rumors: 3 teams that make sense for Tim Anderson
The Tim Anderson era in Chicago could end soon as three contending teams could potentially trade for the shortstop
Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins could become buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline.
The slow start from the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets has allowed the Marlins to be six games out of first in the AL East. They would be the fifth of six playoff teams if the season ended today. The Marlins should be buyers this trade deadline and Tim Anderson could be an option.
Sitting five and a half games out of first, the division is a reasonable goal for Miami, not just a wild card spot. Besides catcher, Miami's two worst OPS positions have been third base and shortstop.
Third, Jean Segura has been worse than awful. With a .493 OPS and 37 OPS+, the Marlins are not missing him during his 10-day IL stint. The current everyday shortstop has been Joey Wendle and the hot corner has been maned by Garrett Hampson and Jon Berti, all players with a sub .700 OPS.
TA is the competitive type, no doubt about that. Throwing him in a lineup behind the hit machine Luis Arraez could spark something in Tim to want to match him. When Arraez goes 4-5, Anderson wants to go 5-5.
Including a relief pitcher makes it possible for the White Sox to squeeze a top-30 prospect off the Marlins. A few notable prospects are #12 infielder Xavier Edwards, #14 outfielder Victor Mesa Jr., and #15 second and third baseman Ian Lewis.
If Anderson was having a better season, a trade with the Marlins would have higher odds. Anderson is an aging, slumping shortstop with a similar OPS as the players they are trying to upgrade. This is a high-risk high-reward type of move and it's a tough decision for Miami but not impossible.