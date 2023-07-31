White Sox Rumors: 3 trade packages with the Chicago Cubs
Trade Three
Jake Burger would be perfect for this Chicago Cubs team right now.
Jake Burger has become a delightful story in Major League Baseball. After a couple of very hard years working back from injury, he is starting to finally show why the White Sox drafted him where they did.
He is amongst the American League leaders in home runs right now which is very cool to see. The pop on his bat is amazing and it isn't going away any time soon.
Burger also plays third base which is something that the Cubs do need badly right now. It doesn't seem like they want Madrigal playing third full-time.
Jake Burger isn't the most defensive sound third baseman of all time but he does just good enough where his bat is what's really worth it.
Cristian Hernandez is the number 9 prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization right now. He is a shortstop currently playing A ball. It will be a long time before he reaches the big leagues. Maybe, just maybe, the White Sox will be ready to win by the time he is ready.
It isn't necessarily likely that these two teams make a trade but it is fun to come up with some packages that fill each team's needs. As we saw last week, the Crosstown Classic is much better when both teams want to win. Right now, the White Sox are behind the Cubs.