White Sox Rumors: 4 players they must DFA following the drama

By Vincent Parise

4. Tim Anderson

The Chicago White Sox could move on from Tim Anderson very soon.

Like Eloy, this would probably be more of a trade situation during the off-season than a DFA but things keep getting worse and worse. 

We all know about Tim Anderson’s off-the-field struggles this season and it has hurt his play. For the first time since breaking out in MLB, he has had a bad year offensively. 

Now, he is getting into big-time fights with division rivals and getting knocked out in the process. It has been a bad look for him and the team lately. 

He is also the teammate that got into it with Grandal in the clubhouse ahead of the All-Star break. That’s a long way away from actually being an All-Star as he was prior to this year. 

Anderson very well could (and should) get back to being a great player next year but it shouldn’t be with the White Sox. Both sides could use a change of scenery. If they have to DFA any of these guys to get rid of them, they should do it without looking back. 

