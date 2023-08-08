White Sox Rumors: 4 players they must DFA following the drama
4. Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox could move on from Tim Anderson very soon.
Like Eloy, this would probably be more of a trade situation during the off-season than a DFA but things keep getting worse and worse.
We all know about Tim Anderson’s off-the-field struggles this season and it has hurt his play. For the first time since breaking out in MLB, he has had a bad year offensively.
Now, he is getting into big-time fights with division rivals and getting knocked out in the process. It has been a bad look for him and the team lately.
He is also the teammate that got into it with Grandal in the clubhouse ahead of the All-Star break. That’s a long way away from actually being an All-Star as he was prior to this year.
Anderson very well could (and should) get back to being a great player next year but it shouldn’t be with the White Sox. Both sides could use a change of scenery. If they have to DFA any of these guys to get rid of them, they should do it without looking back.