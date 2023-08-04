White Sox Rumors: Chicago can trade these 3 players during the off-season
2. Eloy Jimenez
The Chicago White Sox could move Eloy Jimenez during the off-season.
Eloy Jimenez was also in these talks. A lot of teams would like to add a bat that is loaded with great power. The one issue with him is the fact that he has a very hard time staying healthy.
He has been a lot healthier this season than seasons past though and some teams were interested in adding him to their batting order.
Jimenez won’t bring much speed or defensive prowess to an organization but he will bring some power. Plenty of teams would want to add that.
Obviously, the White Sox chose not to trade him though and he will stick around. That is a good thing for now as he can continue to improve his stock.
If the White Sox do try to rebuild some more during the off-season, Jimenez is a name that you could see moved for future assets. It would be nice to see him stick around though because this team needs run producers in addition to a guy that is just fun to have around.