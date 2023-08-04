White Sox Rumors: Chicago can trade these 3 players during the off-season
3. Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox have options with Dylan Cease going forward.
Early during the whole trade deadline season, Dylan Cease was mentioned as one of the players that the organization considered “untouchable”.
That started to change, however, when the market clearly favored teams selling starting pitching. We saw teams like the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, and St. Louis Cardinals get great value for starting pitching.
In fact, the White Sox even got great returns for Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn. Cease probably has the highest upside of any guy that was on the block for any team and he had multiple years left of control.
It looked for a hot minute there that Cease was going to be moved. However, that ended up not being the case as the White Sox’s high price was never met. Having a high price was necessary for a pitcher like this though.
They can try again during the off-season if they want. He could land them a lot if they play this right. Or they can keep him and have an ace to build around. His future is the most interesting and the most cloudy right now. We’ll see.