White Sox Rumors: Chicago doesn't want to trade Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. That much is well known. What is not known, is exactly what they are going to do at the trade deadline.
The White Sox are likely to be massive sellers. Anyone that is considered an expendable asset is going to be gone by the deadline, at least we hope.
However, there is one report out there that might make people question things. Apparently, the White Sox have no interest in moving on from Dylan Cease right now.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that teams keep calling the White Sox about Cease and they keep getting told no. He also noted that the White Sox have no interest in rebuilding and plan on trying to compete in 2024.
The Chicago White Sox are likely not going to trade Dylan Cease this year.
To be honest, it feels impossible for the White Sox to be a good team in 2024. It would be a massive shock if they found a way to be a good team. However, trying to be a good team isn’t a bad idea at this point. At least they might try and do something to help their cause.
Although it is fair not to trust Rick Hahn or anyone on the staff with trying to get this team back into contention, it is better than trusting them to complete another full-blown rebuild. We will see what they are able to do at the deadline this year with other players.
Dylan Cease was the American League Cy Young runner-up in 2022. He was as brilliant as any pitcher for one season in White Sox history. This year, he hasn’t been quite that good but he has still been a very solid starting pitcher.
Cease is a Scott Boris client so it will be interesting to see how the White Sox handle his future. It is hard to see him sticking it out with them in the long term but you never know. They certainly have no intentions of moving him right now.
Obviously, anything can happen. If a team calls Rick Hahn with a crazy package, he might consider accepting it. This is a rumor right now but expect the unexpected.