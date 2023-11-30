White Sox Rumors: Eloy Jiménez and Dylan Cease trades, Whit Merrifield
After a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year, the Chicago White Sox are preparing to regroup in the most drastic way possible: by potentially dumping their entire team, or at least all of the players fans can be at all excited about. GM Chris Getz announced a White Sox fire sale at the beginning of the month in order to recover from the team's worst record since 1931, which not only included a .378 win record but also allegations of a terrible cluhouse culture and their shortstop getting punched in the face by José Ramirez.
There's a lot of work to do, to say the least. Salary dumping and wild trades, while not an enviable position for the team itself to be in, have been interesting to watch from an outside perspective as the White Sox attempt to cobble together a better team than the one they had in 2023. Their most exciting players are in danger of being moved along.
White Sox Rumors: Eloy Jiménez and Dylan Cease trades
Two rumors have emerged as the most preeminent of concerns for White Sox fans: the futures of Eloy Jiménez and Dylan Cease. It's entirely possible that more may come up, given the fact that Luis Robert Jr. could be on the chopping block, but for the moment Jiménez and Cease's futures in Chicago look the most uncertain. Deals for both are at different stages, with Cease's being much further along, but all signs point to both of them leaving the White Sox very soon. Here's what you need to know.