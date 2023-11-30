White Sox Rumors: Eloy Jiménez and Dylan Cease trades, Whit Merrifield
White Sox Rumors: Which suitor will win the Dylan Cease war?
Dylan Cease is one of baseball's most talked-about commodities at the moment, and he's not even a free agent. Cease is in his second year of arbitration with the White Sox, meaning he's still under team control for two more years. He's expected to earn $8.3 million next year in Chicago if he's retained, which isn't much for an ace who placed second in Cy Young voting last year, but money seems like less of an issue to the White Sox than the potential for a large return they might receive in trading him away from Chicago. The many suitors who are lining up to inquire about Cease seem to understand that whatever they send to the South Side in return for him will have to be good.
According to Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers are in on Cease, hoping to bolster their either injury-hindered or young and untested rotation. Most recently, the Atlanta Braves seem the most interested. The Braves could have a leg up with the White Sox, seeing as they've dealt Aaron Bummer and five Braves, including Mike Soroka and Nicky Lopez, between themselves already this offseason.
Right now, a potential Cease trade is one of the most interesting storylines to watch, as it's become less of a question of 'if' and more a question of 'when' and 'where.' JP Morosi reported yesterday that trade talks were ramping up, and a Cease trade before Winter Meetings could be possible. Despite struggling this year with the White Sox, his still very recent success and near-Cy Young win put his potential for a bounce back over other hopeful improvers like Lance Lynn or Noah Syndergaard.