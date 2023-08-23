White Sox Rumors: Hopefully this stuff doesn't come true
The Chicago White Sox are in a horrible spot. They fired Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams on Wednesday night to make up for this bad spot.
This move was a little late but it is better late than never. Now, they have to build up the pieces that have fallen because of it.
Part of building this back up will be hiring a new general manager. Well, the report out there is that Chris Getz is going to get the job.
We can only hope that this is wrong. He doesn't really deserve the job he is currently in and he absolutely doesn't deserve to be the general manager.
The Chicago White Sox need to be smart in response to all of this.
This has not been confirmed yet so there is still hope that it will not be the case. The White Sox need to look outside of the organization to find replacements.
Another thing that is rumored is that Tony La Russa is being brought in as a consultant. That is something that absolutely does not need to happen.
La Russa should be kept out of the organization going forward. He was brought in as the manager for 2021 and 2022. He did not do a good job and the organization went backward.
These rumors are so White Sox but they should be doing things differently. It should be a completely different line of thinking in every way. Nothing they've done in the past should be done in the future.
This is overall shocking news that they fired Hahn and Williams. They don't normally make big moves like this. Now, some of the things coming out afterward make the news much less exciting.
It is going to be a long time before this team is good again but it will be even longer if Tony La Russa and/or Chris Getz are involved.