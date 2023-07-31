White Sox Rumors: These 10 teams could trade for Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox are one of the big-time sellers at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. They have multiple players worthy of being added by contenders.
They have already made some significant trades that shook up the pitching staff. There are probably going to be more to come before Tuesday's trade deadline.
One player that is obviously getting tons of interest is White Sox ace Dylan Cease. He was the American League Cy Young Award runner-up in 2022. He is truly great and under team control for a couple of more years.
Why wouldn't a contender want him? Well, the only problem is that the White Sox have tried to make it clear that they won't move him. However, it seems like they are softening up on that stance.
The Chicago White Sox could move Dylan Cease for the right return.
Cease would instantly go to another team and be one of their best starters. He might not step in and be their game-one starter because he's the new guy but he'd be in the conversation.
According to a new report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi, there are ten teams considered to be starting pitching buyers at the deadline.
He named the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves. All of those teams would be better for Cease than the 2023 White Sox.
Having all of these teams interested could be a good thing for the White Sox. He mentioned the Detroit Tigers as a seller in the report but Cease is better than any starter the Tigers have to offer. In fact, if the White Sox made him available, he'd be the number one guy.
They'd be able to make him a very expensive asset to whatever team truly wanted him. There should be two top 100 prospects coming back to the White Sox if they move Cease anyway, let alone if this many teams were interested in him.
Even if that list narrowed down to two or three teams by Tuesday, it would have to be a high price to get him. The White Sox should trade him if the price is right but they should not just move him to move him.