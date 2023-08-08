White Sox Rumors: These 3 people must be fired ASAP
2. Kenny Williams
The Chicago White Sox should have fired Kenny Williams a decade ago.
Kenny Williams is the only living person to construct a World Series-winning Chicago White Sox team as general manager. For that, fans will always be grateful.
However, he has overstayed his welcome by a lot. He should have been let go a decade ago and never even had the chance to appoint Rick Hahn as the general manager of the team.
Rick Hahn, as mentioned before, is the face of the rebuild but there is no way Kenny Williams doesn't stick his nose where it doesn't belong in terms of baseball operations.
After everything that has come out about this team since the trade deadline, he should be one of the people to pay the price of being fired.
If Rick Hahn goes, Kenny Williams should be out the door right with him. It would be addition by subtraction removing both of these guys.