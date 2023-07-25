White Sox Rumors: Tim Anderson becomes a 2nd baseman in one of these 3 trade packages
Trade One
Trading Tim Anderson would be very difficult on the Chicago White Sox.
The Chicago White Sox are team that needs a lot of help in every area right now. One of those is the catcher position.
Yasmani Grandal is done after this season and Seby Zavala isn't going to take over as the number-one guy in the long-term.
Making a trade for someone like Harry Ford could help them figure out that long-term problem. As a catcher, he is the number one player in the Seattle Mariners farm system.
He is also the number 25 guy in all of baseball which means that teams think he is incredible. Getting a player like that for Tim Anderson should be a must. The White Sox should keep him if it is anything less than at least one A+ prospect.
Juan Pinto is a LHP that is currently ranked as the number 17 prospect in the system for Seattle. He doesn't have the greatest chance of making it one day but he also absolutely could.
Having someone like Pinto thrown into this trade is a good idea for the White Sox. If they could hit on a handful of prospects acquired that way, they'd be doing a good job.