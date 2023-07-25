White Sox Rumors: Tim Anderson becomes a 2nd baseman in one of these 3 trade packages
Trade Two
Tim Anderson makes a ton of sense for the San Francisco Giants in 2023.
Tim Anderson would thrive with the San Francisco Giants. He brings an energy to a team that is having success which is always something the Giants have.
Even in their bad years, they are respectable. The White Sox could learn a lot from a franchise like that. They may want Tim Anderson as a second baseman and he'd be great.
Luis Matos and Carson Whisenhunt are the number three and number four prospect in the system of the Giants. Matos is an outfielder and Whisenhunt is a pitcher which are both positions the White Sox would systematically love to upgrade.
As for Eric Silva, he is the number 10 prospect in the system. Of prospects ranked 9 to 16, all of them are right-handed pitchers except one. That is why taking one (Eric Silva) is something the White Sox could do in a deal like this.
It is an embarrassment of riches for the Giants in that area so they might as well try to take advantage. A deal like this would certainly be interesting.