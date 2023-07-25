White Sox Scapegoats: 1 pitcher to release, 1 to trade for pennies, 1 to keep around
To Trade: Lucas Giolito
Lucas Giolito is someone that the Chicago White Sox will trade.
The Chicago White Sox have a few good trade candidates and most of them are pitchers. They need to be smart with these assets as they try to build a better future.
Right now, Lucas Giolito is among their best assets. Of course, that doesn’t include players that have no chance of being traded. It feels like Giolito getting moved is very likely at this point.
After a down 2022 season, his 2023 season has been much better. That is why we are even having this conversation about contending teams even wanting him at all. The problem is that the Sox might not get what they truly deserve in return.
Giolito’s long-term plan probably doesn’t include the White Sox so they should absolutely trade him anyway. Who knows though, maybe a team will overpay for him because he is a reliable starter that can give good innings.
Seeing Giolito go will be a sad thing for the White Sox. This team had such promise when he was first coming up and now that is all gone. It is truly a shame to see. The trade of Lucas Giolito will officially signify the white flag on the rebuild.