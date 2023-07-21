White Sox Scapegoats: 1 to fire, 1 to put on the hot seat, and one to be patient with
2. Should be on the hot seat: Pedro Grifol
The Chicago White Sox should see Pedro Grifol on the hot seat.
The Chicago White Sox hired Pedro Grifol during the 2022-23 off-season to replace Tony La Russa who was horrific in his second tenure as Chicago White Sox manager.
Grifol came into an impossible situation that not many would have succeded in. This team is bad and poorly managed above him which makes his job difficult.
At times, it seems as if the players like playing for him and he helps them feel good about their games.
However, he should still be on the hot seat. For one, nobody in a position of true power should be excused for the way this season is going. Grifol is included in that.
He also hasn't done that good of a job managing in his own right. The lineups have been weird, he seems stuck in his ways when something clearly isn't going right, and his strategy in-game is off.
Grifol shouldn't necessarily be fired right now but the team should be evaluating him with the chance of letting him go at some point. In other words, he is on the hot seat but he has a chance to get off it still.