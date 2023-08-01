The White Sox send Dylan Cease back to the Cubs in one of these 3 trade packages
Trade Three
The Chicago White Sox should aim big if they are trading Dylan Cease.
Some people are going to get mad at this. However, they shouldn't. Asking for a team's number one prospect in a deal for a pitcher with control like Dylan Cease should not be out of the question.
Think about what the White Sox asked for when they traded Chris Sale. Now, Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech haven't really lived up to the hype but they were very much considered in the same vein as a present-day Pete Crow-Armstrong.
The Cubs landed him in a trade with the New York Mets. The Mets got three months of Javier Baez and no playoff appearance in return. It is a great trade in Cubs' history. Now, using PCA to get Cease back would be really cool for them.
The Cubs aren't the only team getting an old friend back in this deal. Nick Madrigal is coming back with PCA in this mock trade package. He'd take his starting job at second base back upon arrival.
The White Sox probably should have never moved him but he hasn't been that good with the Cubs. Getting back to the south side might help him get back to the level he was getting to in 2021 before his injury.
If the White Sox are going to make a trade with the Cubs, they should be very smart about how they do it. Getting good prospects for Cease would be smart.