White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. needs this kind of postseason success
The Chicago White Sox had some bad moments in 2023. Everyone knows that as we are literally talking about a 61-101 baseball team. Not much good comes from a year like that. Thankfully, there was one thing that kept fans somewhat engaged for most of the season.
That one good headline was the Luis Robert Jr. story. He had a rough start and had people thinking he might not be all that good. However, by the end of April, it was clear that he was starting to see some of that development come to the surface.
In fact, he went from 0 to 100 and he is now seen as one of the best players in the world. He had seasons that could be lined up next to some of the top guys who have won championships and MVPs before. The White Sox didn't support him much so there is another level he can get to but he is on his way to stardom.
Watching the ALCS and NLCS reminds you of how much the White Sox are truly failing Robert. They don't go out there and put their best foot forward to try and surround him with some of the premier talent that becomes available.
The Chicago White Sox are a bad team unlike the teams we're watching now.
We see teams out there now loaded with exciting stars that help their teams win a lot. The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, the two league champions, have studs all over the map. They are also a well-managed baseball operation which makes it easier on the players. As a result, a trip to the World Series is upon them.
Even the teams that are now going home like the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies have a lot to be excited about going forward. Those are organizations that have proven to be committed to winning. They surround their stars with talent, even if some of their previous good players go to other places.
The White Sox bring in mediocre middle relievers and middle-of-the-pack offensive players to surround guys like Luis Robert Jr. and then brag about how high their payroll is. It isn't the money, it is how you spend the money.
Just one time would it be nice to see them surround Luis Robert Jr. with the teammates he needs. He deserves this kind of postseason success.