White Sox: 3 teams that must trade for Dylan Cease this off-season
The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team and everyone knows that by now. They went from having the brightest future of any pro sports team in Chicago to the bleakest in a matter of a year. It was truly no fun watching them play baseball this year.
One of the biggest reasons for their struggles this year was the play of Dylan Cease. They needed him to be that ace he became in 2022 and he was anything but. Still, everyone knows how good he can be at the top of his game which he did show in 2023 from time to time.
Other teams out there know that Cease is an elite pitcher too because a few of them wanted to trade for him ahead of the trade deadline. There might even be a team or two that strongly regret not trading for him. Now, you might see him go during the off-season.
Every team needs more pitching. There are a few, however, that should be looking to trade for Cease as soon as they can. These are the three teams that make the most sense right now:
1. Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles need a new starting pitcher like Dylan Cease.
The Baltimore Orioles were one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season. In fact, they were the number one seed in the American League playoffs because of their 101-61 record. They were one of only three teams to win 100 or more games this season.
They had one flaw, however, as their starting pitching wasn't deep enough to make them a real threat. Their offense and bullpen were more than good enough during the regular season but pitching is king in the playoffs. They need Dylan Cease.
The Orioles have what it takes to trade for Cease too which is what separates them from a lot of teams. The White Sox could get a great return in a fair trade so they need to consider it.