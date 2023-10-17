White Sox: 3 teams that must trade for Dylan Cease this off-season
2. Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners need a spark for their team in 2024 after a bad 2023.
The Seattle Mariners were one of the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball this season. They had an okay year as their record was 88-74. They were 2.0 games out of first place in the AL West which turned out to be a good division.
However, that record came up just short of the American League playoffs. They had a better record than the AL Central Champion Minnesota Twins but making the playoffs is all anyone is judged by. The Mariners want to make sure they can make things better this off-season.
Now, the Mariners are nowhere near as disappointing as the White Sox. Unlike Chicago, Seattle will make smart decisions to try and fix things. They won't be cheap and pretend like doing the bare minimum is enough.
Seattle would be perfect for a pitcher like Cease. He'd be able to go there, get run support, and not be the only good starting pitcher on the staff. They would give him the tools needed to get back to his elite level right away. This is one of the most desirable destinations for Cease at this point.