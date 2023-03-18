White Sox: The starting rotation is progressing through spring training
The Chicago White Sox spring training efforts are going to be key for the preparation that they need to play effectively this season. Spring training is a ramp-up towards bigger and better things and it’s important to utilize the time to prepare for the regular season.
The White Sox are trying to take every chance they can to get ready for what they hope will be a run at the playoffs by getting their guys in there and getting them plenty of work.
The starting pitching staff has all had their turn at the mound in spring training to try to prepare for the season. There have been a couple of surprises that have happened through the first few games but it is spring training and anything can happen.
Players are still adapting and preparing to play. Pitchers are rusty and still trying to find their rhythm.
The White Sox's best pitcher, Dylan Cease, has had a bit of a rough start to spring training. He was rocked in his first game looking as rusty as ever. He has managed to settle down a bit but his start was anything but spectacular.
He’s going to need a little bit more of a tune-up to get ready for the season but he’s poised to have a great 2023.
The Chicago White Sox need all of their starters to come up big in 2023.
Lance Lynn is currently playing for the United States team in the World Baseball Classic but did manage to get some game time this spring.
He has a win/loss record of 1-0 and an ERA of 4.50. His spring training time has been decent and his experience in the WBC will help him even more (to get prepared for the season). Look for Lynn to be the most prepared of the group to handle the start of the new season.
Lucas Giolito came into spring training a bit lighter and ready to make it a better year. So far, in spring training he has a record of 0 -1 and an ERA of 3.62. He has played in two games and looked a little rusty the last time out.
With more starts in spring training, Giolito is bound to sharpen things up and be better heading into 2023. This will be an important season for Giolito because he could be looking for a new team if he doesn’t pick up and play well.
Michael Kopech had a decent start in his first game with the Sox this spring training. He didn’t get a win but his ERA is and remains 0. He allowed no hits in three innings pitched and had one strikeout. The biggest concern with Kopech is his knee.
He had surgery on it to help get it in shape and hadn’t pitched at all in a game this spring training until the other day. Kopech appeared to be ready for heavy action so we will see how he does the remainder of this spring.
Finally, Mike Clevinger has been cleared of any discipline regarding his domestic abuse case and is fully committed to trying to have a good first year with the White Sox. What he hasn’t had is a good spring training.
He was not utilized for the first part of spring training and has had one start in which he managed to get an ERA of 6.75. Sure, it's spring training but this has to be a little nerve-wracking for White Sox fans. Hopefully, he keeps on improving and is ready for the start of the 2023 season.
You have to take what happens in spring training with a grain of salt. The effort should be there but teams may not be wanting to tip their hat that much to what they are actually going to do in the regular season.
The White Sox starting pitchers are going to gain more experience the rest of the way and be ready for the start new year. I think that the White Sox pitchers are going to have a good season and be a huge part of why the White Sox will be successful in 2023.