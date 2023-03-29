White Sox: This is how Pedro Grifol should set the lineup on Opening Day
The Chicago White Sox need the heart of their order to hit well in 2023.
4. Eloy Jimenez
Jimenez is a slugger that can make a good offensive lineup great but this is another guy that needs to stay healthy. Eloy hasn't had a full-length season of healthiness since the shortened season in 2020 when he received a Silver Slugger award for his success at the plate.
Jimenez played in 84 games last year and he ended with 16 home runs and 54 runs batted in. He is an elite hitter that should contribute an abundance of RBIs while healthy in the clean-up spot for the Chicago White Sox this year.
5. Andrew Vaughn
Andrew Vaughn has some big shoes to fill at the first base position and many think he will accomplish big things.
This is his first year playing his actual position daily which should give him a better opportunity to break out in the big leagues. Vaughn led this ball club in home runs and runs batted last season. Grifol believes even more success is coming for the California native.
6. Yoan Moncada
Yoan Moncada had a mostly terrible 2022 season. With multiple injuries affecting him, he never seemed comfortable at the plate.
Now, with an excellent World Baseball Classic on his resume, the White Sox are hoping all that momentum comes with him into the 2023 season.
Pedro Grifol is extremely high of the third baseman. Now Moncada needs to build a little bit of confidence for his own sake. When he is correct, it can give the White Sox a huge spark in the middle of the lineup.