White Sox: This is how Pedro Grifol should set the lineup on Opening Day
The bottom of the order is going to be so important for the White Sox.
7. Yasmani Grandal
Yasmani Grandal is yet another guy who was banged up for an extended period during 2022. The catcher is in the last year of his contract with the White Sox and he is more than ready to bounce back personally and as a team.
Grandal led the 2021 ball club in on-base percentage and came in second for home runs but 2022 was the exact opposite.
The veteran never found his place last season and that is destined to change this season if he stays healthy.
The key for everyone in this White Sox lineup is to simply stay healthy. Grandal went through extended and high-volume workouts every day in the off-season and he feels like his legs are ready to go for 2023.
8. Oscar Colas
The rookie sensation has taken the White Sox spring training process by storm this year and he should be ready to go come Opening Day.
Colas is batted .258 with 3 home runs and 6 runs batted in during spring training and has solidified himself as a key player/factor to the 2023 White Sox roster. He has a work ethic like no other and while he may struggle early on, the south side may have a superstar emerging in the near future.
9. Elvis Andrus
Elvis Andrus resigned with the White Sox on a one-year deal after being an offensive threat during the late stages with the team last year.
Andrus is a veteran presence capable of playing solid baseball while also showing significant signs of leadership for the younger guys in the White Sox clubhouse. Whether his bat is hot or not, he will still have meaning on the White Sox roster in 2023.