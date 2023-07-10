White Sox Trade Rumors: 4 players to try and move right now
Lance Lynn
Lance Lynn may be someone that the White Sox try to move this year.
Lynn has slowly but surely reinvented himself into a successful pitcher. He had a languid start to the 2023 season but has arguably been one of the best arms for Chicago for the last couple of weeks now.
Lynn has a 6.03 ERA in 103 innings pitched, but there still remains value for the veteran right-hander.
The next time the White Sox made a playoff push, it's likely Lynn won't be a part of it, and considering the contract the organization gave him, it would be a shock not to listen to offers this season and eventually finalize a deal.
Lance Lynn getting would make a lot of sense for a team like the Texas Rangers, where he previously pitched before joining the Southsiders.
The White Sox may have a high asking price for Lynn so it will be interesting to see if the Rangers actually end up making an appealing offer.
The Rangers are in need of starting pitching due to critical injuries in their rotation and Lynn is a guy who can productively eat innings, at least as of recently.