White Sox Trade Rumors: 4 players to try and move right now
Kendall Graveman
Kendall Graveman is a good reliever that the White Sox could try to move.
Graveman has been an excellent signing for the White Sox but considering all the talent the team can get during this "player dump," Graveman's name will be receiving a lot of interest from playoff-contending teams.
Graveman has a 2.93 ERA this season and seven saves due to Liam Hendrik's absence. Whether you need a solid set-up guy or a closer, Graveman is a guy that can make an impact during a playoff run. He has in the past with the Houston Astros.
This is another move that wouldn't take much to finalize but at the end of the day, the White Sox need to find new players to successfully structure into their future. With Graveman's contract almost up, it's time to part ways with the right-handed reliever.
The White Sox still have pieces to work with—Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Andrew Vaughn, Dylan Cease, etc. The goal of this trade deadline should be to restructure rather than rebuild.
It will be an interesting next couple of weeks as the organization has some things to think about. There are players left off this list that could still possibly be dealt but we will all just have to wait and see.