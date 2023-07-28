The White Sox trade Tim Anderson to the Marlins in one of these 3 packages
Trade Two
Tim Anderson makes a lot of sense for the Miami Marlins at this stage.
Did you ever think we'd be talking about Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Tim Anderson ending up on the same roser? Yes, because Chisholm Jr. made so much sense for the Chicago White Sox.
However, it now makes so much more sense for them to be teammates together in Miami. Chisholm is on the Injured List right now but he should be back soon enough.
These two, along with some of the other amazing players in Miami, would be so fun to watch. The talent is piling up there and that is why they are having a nice season so far.
Joe Mack is a catching prospect. The Chicago White Sox just got one of those in the Lucas Giolito trade but they should try and stockpile them.
Hitting on one or two would be so huge for them in the next couple of years. It has not been a position of strength in the organization lately.
Ian Lewis is the number 12 prospect in the Marlins system right now and he can play both second and third base.
It is going to take a couple of years for him to have a chance at Major League Baseball but it could get done eventually. Guys like that are fun to watch develop.