The White Sox trade Tim Anderson to the Marlins in one of these 3 packages
Trade Three
Tim Anderson doesn't have to go in this trade to the Marlins alone.
The Chicago White Sox threw a good reliever, Reynaldo Lopez, in with Lucas Giolito to get a better return from the Los Angeles Angels.
They could do that again here with this Tim Anderson trade. Joe Kelly is a very nice pitcher that could go with Anderson to Miami to help them with their push for the playoffs.
That might help the Chicago White Sox get better prospects. Jacob Berry is the number two prospect in the system of Miami right now. He currently plays third base and is expected to reach the big leagues in a few years.
As for Dax Fulton, he is the number three prospect in their system right behind Berry. He is a left-handed pitcher that could join the White Sox rotation or bullpen as soon as next year. It is a deal worth considering because of the upside.
Again, the White Sox should not trade Tim Anderson just to trade him. He has a lot more value for a team than that. However, if the price is right, he should be gone along with a lot of players on this very bad baseball team.