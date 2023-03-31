White Sox vs. Astros prediction and odds for Friday, March 31 (Trust Lynn to start season strong)
Can Lance Lynn bounce back in 2023?
After battling several injuries during the 2022 season, the White Sox will hope Lynn can return to his All-Star form with better health. He faces a tough test to start the season with a matchup against the reigning World Series champions, the Houston Astros, at Minute Maid Park.
The White Sox missed the postseason last season, but will try to get back on track with a strong showing on the road on opening weekend.
Here are the odds for Friday night's showdown:
White Sox vs. Astros odds, run line and total
White Sox vs. Astros prediction and pick
Lynn struggled to stay in the rotation last season, only making 21 starts, posting a 3.99 ERA across 121.2 innings, but he did showcase improved command with less than two walks per nine innings.
If he can continue to throw strikes he'll see far more success this season with a clean bill of health. While the Astros lineup is a tough ask, the team will be without Jose Altuve for the first few weeks of the season, who is dealing with a fractured thumb.
On the other side, the White Sox will face Cristian Javier, who continues to pitch his way up the rotation. After pitching to a 2.54 ERA last season, and looked the part of a high end starter in spring training with a sub-1.000 WHIP in Spring Training, Javier will look to keep the Astros in the World Series conversation.
However, I'm going to back Lynn and the South Siders at this big of a price. The White Sox may have lost a few familiar names, but Lynn hasn't had any setbacks health and I expect him to post near-All Star level splits in 2023. If he is healthy, he can produce at a number that can outperform this expectations and have the White Sox live for an early season upset.
