White Sox vs. Guardians prediction and odds for Monday, May 22 (Chicago is a strong underdog play)
The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will play a three-game set to start the week.
Both teams have been disappointing to start the season, sitting third and fourth in the AL Central, well below the leading Minnesota Twins. This series will give an opportunity for both teams to try to find some level of momentum.
Let's take a look at the odds for today's series opening game and then I'll give you my best bet.
White Sox vs. Guardians odds, run line, and total
White Sox vs. Guardians prediction and pick
In no world can I back the Cleveland Guardians, especially as betting favorites.
The Guardians have called Hunter Gaddis back up from the minor leagues to make the start in this game. He started four games for them earlier in the season and appeared in a relief role in a fifth, but racked up a 6.86 ERA before getting sent down to the minors.
Gaddis didn't perform much better at the AAA level, sporting a 5.12 ERA in four starts. I see no reason why things will be any different today against the White Sox.
Then, there's been the issue of the Guardians offense. No American League team has been worse offensively than the Guardians in the month of May. They have an OPS of just .607 this month, which includes a batting average of .220.
With no pitching or offense, the White Sox as an underdog is the obvious bet to make.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.