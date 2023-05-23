White Sox vs. Guardians prediction and odds for Tuesday, May 23
The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians are battling in an AL Central series as both teams try to find some level of momentum this season.
The second game of the series will feature a pitching matchup between Dylan Cease (4.78 ERA) and Logan Allen (3.04 ERA).
Let's dive into the odds for the game, which is set to begin at 6:10pm et.
White Sox vs. Guardians odds, run line, and total
White Sox vs. Guardians prediction and pick
The Guardians record is already bad enough, but I firmly think they're lucky to be at where they're at. Their offense has been atrocious and fading them for the near future may be an easy and simple strategy to follow.
The Guardians have the worst OPS in all of Major League Baseball at .642, even worse than teams like the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
It's also worth noting that the White Sox OPS improves from .695 to .740 when facing left-handed pitchers and on Tuesday they get to face a lefty starter in Logan Allen.
Meanwhile, it's time to bet on some positive regression for Dylan Cease, who has performed better than his 4.78 ERA. He had four starts against the Guardians last season and completely dominated them, sporting a 1.96 ERA against them.
Give me the White Sox has small underdogs on Tuesday.
