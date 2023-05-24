White Sox vs. Guardians prediction and odds for Wednesday, May 24
The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will wrap up their three game AL Central series on Wednesday when the two teams face-off in a matinee matchup.
The White Sox will roll with Michael Kopech (4.83 ERA) as their starter. He'll face-off against fellow righty, Cal Quantrill (4.06 ERA).
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll give you my best bet for some afternoon action.
White Sox vs. Guardians odds, run line, and total
White Sox vs. Guardians prediction and pick
I have faded the Cleveland Guardians in the first two games this series and I plan on continuing to do that in Game 3 as well.
The Guardians offense makes them almost un-bettable. They rank dead last in the Majors in OPS in the month of May, while also sporting a batting average of just .217. Michael Kopech hasn't had as strong of a season so far as he would've liked, sporting an ERA of 4.83, but now is as good of a time as ever for him to bounce back in a big way against a struggling offense.
Meanwhile, on the other side of things, I expect some regression from Cal Quantrill of the Guardians. he has a 4.06 ERA through his first nine starts, but his 5.05 FIP indicates there could be some regression on the horizon.
Let's take advantage of the White Sox being available as underdogs against the worst offense in the Majors.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.