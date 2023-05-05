White Sox vs. Reds prediction and odds for Friday, May 5 (Vaughn has lineup turning a corner)
If you’re looking for the most disappointing team so far in 2023, look no further than the Chicago White Sox who waited until May 3, to get their 10th win of the season. However, they’re starting to turn things around a little bit and have a sliver of momentum as they head to Ohio for a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati had a day off on Thursday after dropping two of three in San Diego.
The Reds won’t just be rested for Game 1, but they’ll also have their ace on the mound. Hunter Greene will make his seventh start of the season and though he’s only 0-1, he’s been fantastic with a 2.89 ERA. He’ll be opposed by 0-4 Lance Lynn who lugs in a 7.16 ERA.
Let’s take a look at the odds for the White Sox and Reds in Cincy.
The White Sox hitters have been atrocious considering the talent that they have in that lineup. A lot of that is because of Andrew Vaughn’s early season slump after letting Jose Abreu walk to Houston. However, Abreu is slumping too and Vaughn is starting to turn a corner. The former No.1 overall pick has an OPS well north of 1.000 in the past week which has dragged his season OPS up to .795. Some of their other stars have been underperforming like Andrew Benitendi, but Eloy Jimenez is healthy for the moment and hitting the ball well. The White Sox could be turning a corner.
However, it’ll be very very tough to keep up this type of production against Hunter Greene and the Reds. Greene has a 2.36 FIP and a 32% strikeout rate. He’s also cut down on the damage that hitters are doing if they do make contact with his nasty stuff. Despite allowing just nine earned runs in 28.0 innings this season the Reds are only 2-4 in his starts. Greene hasn’t gone deeper than six innings and even needed 112 pitches to get through five last time out.
The Reds bullpen hasn’t often picked him up though they are 13th in bullpen ERA this season. There is some promise on the Southside of Chicago, but the White Sox have Lance Lynn with his ERA north of seven right into a bullpen that has a 6.44 ERA this year. They just don’t have the pitching to support this improving offense. I like the over with how well Vaughn is hitting and how poorly Lynn is pitching.
