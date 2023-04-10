White Sox vs. Twins prediction and odds for Monday, April 10 (Happy Dylan Cease Day)
Last year, the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox both missed out on the postseason. Over the weekend, the Twins showed that they might be able to grab a seat at the table of American League contenders when they took two of three from the defending champion, Astros. While that was happening the White Sox were dropping two of three in Pittsburgh to the Pirates.
I’d say that Minnesota has the momentum heading into first of three in the AL Central, but Chicago has Dylan Cease pitching and that is as important as anything that happened over the weekend.
The Twins counter with Kenta Maeda making his second start of the season. Minnesota is 6-3 and Chicago is 4-6.
Let’s take a look at the odds for the White Sox and Twins in Minnesota today.
White Sox vs. Twins prediction and pick
Despite losing the series in Pittsburgh, Chicago's offense had life, putting up nine and 11 runs in the first two games of the series. They are eighth in the MLB in team OPS and Luis Robert Jr. is leading the way with a 1.098 OPS, four homers and 10 RBI.
Kenta Maeda only gave up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts in his first start of the year. That was a stellar outing for Maeda, but honestly is routine for Dylan Cease. Cease has made two starts and allowed one run in each and has 18 strikeouts in 11.1 innings. He’s 2-0 on the year and now he gets to face a Minnesota lineup that is 25th in OPS with an ice cold Carlos Correa at the heart of the order.
There’s no reason to overthink this. I’ll take the team with Dylan Cease every time.
