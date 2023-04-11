White Sox vs. Twins prediction and odds for Tuesday, April 11 (Bank on Lance Lynn bounce back)
The Chicago White Sox have got off to a disappointing start to the season, sitting at 5-6 heading into Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins.
Not only have the White Sox been disappointing this year, but so has Lance Lynn, allowing 10 earned runs in his first 10 innings pitched.
But, I have good news for White Sox fans. I think they start to turn things around tonight.
Let's take a peak at the odds and then I'll break down my best bet for the game.
White Sox vs. Twins odds, run line, and total
White Sox vs. Twins prediction and pick
The White Sox have already taken a 1-0 series lead and I think they extend that to 2-0 in Minnesota tonight.
The White Sox, despite not having a great record, have been much better offensively so far this season. Heading into tonight, they rank 7th in OPS (0.768) and 7th in runs per game (5.09).
The Twins, meanwhile, are 27th (0.635) and 24th (4.00) in those two respective stats.
Of course, the biggest question surrounds if Lynn and if he can rebound. I'm going to bet that he can get it done.
Now is a perfect time of the season to bet on good pitchers to bounce back from poor starts to the season. I see no signs that Lynn is going to continue this poorly. He had a solid Spring Training and pitchers don't normally completely fall off a cliff after several consecutive great seasons.
Against the Twins offense, Lynn is poised for a great bounce back tonight.
I'll back the White Sox as underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.