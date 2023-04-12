White Sox vs. Twins prediction and odds for Wednesday, April 12 (Giolito bounces back)
This season is already looking bleak for the White Sox, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should start fading them every game.
Chicago has already lost a few key players, like Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez, to injury. Today’s starting pitcher, Lucas Giolito, is off to an ugly start, allowing almost two hits per inning through two starts.
All of that information might lead you to believe I’m taking the Twins at home with ace Sonny Gray on the mound, but you’d be wrong!
White Sox vs. Twins odds
White Sox vs. Twins prediction and pick
The White Sox are still a talented team and have the better lineup right now, especially as the Twins deal with injuries of their own to Carlos Correa, Jorge Polanco, Alex Kirilloff, Joey Gallo and Max Kepler! That’s more than half their starting lineup!
Then there’s Giolito. An up-and-down pitcher for most of his career so far, Giolito actually has had strong performances against the Twins. Last season, he faced Minnesota four times, allowing two earned runs or less in each start. That should stay on course again today against a depleted Twins lineup.
On the other side of the diamond, Gray has been an impressive pitcher and got off to a good start last week, but Southside hitters have historically hit him well.
Now, let's look at a few White Sox hitters against Gray: Andrew Benintendi is hitting over .400 with a home run, Luis Robert is hitting .333 with a home run, Gavin Sheets is hitting .500 with a home run and Andrew Vaughn is hitting .333.
If even a couple of those hitters repeat that success today, Chicago will be in good position to take control of this game.
Sure, the White Sox are banged up, but the healthy players hit Gray well and the Twins have substantially more injuries to deal with.
Yet Chicago is +132 on the moneyline? Make it make sense!
Pick: White Sox ML (+132)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.