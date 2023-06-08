White Sox vs. Yankees Game 2 prediction and odds for Thursday, June 8
After getting postponed due to the smoke that has descended upon New York City, yesterday's game between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox will be made up today in a double-header.
The second of the two games will feature a pitching matchup between Mike Clevinger and Randy Vasquez.
Can the struggling Chi Sox find some sort of momentum, or should we be looking at the total in today's game? Let's dive into the odds and then I'll give you my best bet.
White Sox vs. Yankees Game 2 odds, run line, and total
White Sox vs. Yankees prediction and pick
Mike Clevinger may be hitting his stride in 2023 heading into tonight's game. He's coming off one of his strongest performances of the season, allowing three hits and zero earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers.
With that being said, the main reason I like the White Sox as underdogs tonight is they get to take on Randy Vasquez of the Yankees, who will be making his second start in the Majors.
Vasquez has had significant issues with walking batters. He allowed 4.9 walks per nine innings in 10 starts at AAA before getting promoted to the Majors, and then recorded three walks, along with four hits and two earned runs against the Padres in his first start with the Yankees.
If the White Sox are able to get on base early and often, they're live underdogs to beat the Yankees tonight.
