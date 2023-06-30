White Sox: What 3 trade packages would look like for Juan Soto
To White Sox: Juan Soto
To Padres: Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, Oscar Colas, Bryan Ramos
The Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres could make a huge trade.
The Chicago White Sox would look so good with Andrew Benintendi in left, Luis Robert Jr. in center, and Juan Soto in right.
Of course, it is so unrealistic that it becomes fun to dream about. They would all play some good defense while hitting to the best of their abilities.
Juan Soto would change everything in the White Sox lineup. Those three outfielders would probably all be in the top four of the lineup which would be so fun to watch.
Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech are both roster players that could go to San Diego and pitch in their rotation right away.
Oscar Colas could be called up right away in place of Soto while Bryan Ramos is still a little bit away from being an MLB roster player.
This isn't enough for Soto but if everybody knows that they are selling, they are not going to get what they gave up to acquire him last year.