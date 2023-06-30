White Sox: What 3 trade packages would look like for Juan Soto
4 of 4
To White Sox: Juan Soto
To Padres: Colson Montgomery, Jose Rodriguez, Lenyn Sosa, Eloy Jimenez, Jake Burger
The White Sox could move some parts to try and save their season.
The 2023 season is already cooked for the White Sox (we think) but adding Juan Soto would give them hope.
Eloy Jimenez and Jake Burger are both roster players that could help them land a player like Soto in this mock trade.
Colson Montgomery, Jose Rodriguez, and Lenyn Sosa are all younger players that haven't made an impact at the MLB level yet. A deal like this might be what San Diego is looking for in return for Soto.
Again, the White Sox would never have the courage to make a bold trade like this. They also would probably never pay someone like Juan Soto what he is worth when the time is right.
It is still fun to think about what it would be like if the White Sox were a bold team that cared about winning.