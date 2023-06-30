Fansided
White Sox: What 3 trade packages would look like for Juan Soto

By Vincent Parise

Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres / Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/GettyImages
To White Sox: Juan Soto

To Padres: Colson Montgomery, Jose Rodriguez, Lenyn Sosa, Eloy Jimenez, Jake Burger

The White Sox could move some parts to try and save their season.

The 2023 season is already cooked for the White Sox (we think) but adding Juan Soto would give them hope.

Eloy Jimenez and Jake Burger are both roster players that could help them land a player like Soto in this mock trade.

Colson Montgomery, Jose Rodriguez, and Lenyn Sosa are all younger players that haven't made an impact at the MLB level yet. A deal like this might be what San Diego is looking for in return for Soto.

Again, the White Sox would never have the courage to make a bold trade like this. They also would probably never pay someone like Juan Soto what he is worth when the time is right.

It is still fun to think about what it would be like if the White Sox were a bold team that cared about winning.

