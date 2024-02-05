Why Chicago White Sox fans should be excited for 2024
The White Sox season will be better than expected.
Rookies and new faces
Another positive that fans should look forward to in 2024 is the amount of rookies and new faces that are joining the White Sox this upcoming season. Assuming that starting pitcher Dylan Cease is traded, this roster is going to look much different than last year. The starting rotation could potentially be completely different from the 2023 season.
The White Sox inked 2023 KBO MVP Erick Fedde to a two-year deal. Fedde is projected to be a top-of-the-rotation starter and will look to continue what he accomplished in Korea last season where he finished with a 2.00 ERA and a 20-6 record. General manager Chris Getz also traded for 2019 Rookie of the Year runner-up Michael Soroka, who will have a spot in the rotation as well. Both acquisitions will help try and repair this starting pitching rotation.
The White Sox could see the arrival of multiple different prospects this season. 21-year-old Bryan Ramos who was signed out of Cuba could have an immediate impact with the team early in the 2024 season. Left-handed pitcher Jake Eder and right-handed pitcher Nick Nastrini who were both acquired at last season's trade deadline could make their way to the big leagues as well.
Colson Montgomery, MLB Pipeline's #9 overall prospect, could make his way to the majors this season. The highly-coveted prospect is the future starting shortstop for the Sox and has drawn many comparisons to Texas Rangers star Corey Seager. The 22-year-old infielder hit .244 with four home runs in his short stint in AA last season.
New Stadium?
Not too long ago, there were talks that the Chicago White Sox could be moving their team to Nashville. Recently, those talks have halted and there has been some chatter about the White Sox building a new stadium in Chicago. The proposed property is located at The 78, an empty section of land located in the South Loop.
In an exclusive interview with Crain's, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred labeled the White Sox stadium plan as a "game changer." This proposed plan could bring in a bundle of new fans in Chicago and would offer restaurants, live music venues, and hotels. The current vacant lot is located at Roosevelt and Clark Street which is a prime location which is bordered by the Chicago River. Recently changed from Comiskey Park to Guaranteed Rate Field, their current stadium at 35th and Shields has been home to the White Sox since 1991.
I believe this would be a blessing for White Sox fans. A brand new stadium in the South Loop of Chicago would be a gift to fans and would be a massive attraction for Chicago residents and tourists. White Sox fans deserve something like this, as we have been put through misery this past decade with failed rebuilds and underachieving teams. A confirmation for a new stadium would certainly give fans something to be excited about for the future and beyond.