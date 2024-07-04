Why you should be furious with the main reason the Chicago White Sox want to trade Garrett Crochet
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox are looking to trade Garrett Crochet after they managed to draft and develop him into an ace pitcher.
There are logical reasons for the front office to trade him. The Sox must replenish their farm system with hitting prospects. The team has plenty of young pitching arms to cover for his absence.
Crochet is the best pitcher available on the trade market that can yield the return needed to turn around the team's fortunes in the long run.
One reason that makes Crochet attractive to contenders is he still has two more years left of club control. The soonest the White Sox could be competitive is 2026 and that means Crochet will be entering free agency after the season.
It is like two ships passing in the night as NBC Sports Chicago Ryan McGuffey has pointed out.
The main motivation for the Sox wanting to trade is what is infuriating.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, general manager Chris Getz has pivoted to wanting to trade Crochet after brief contract extension negotiations yielded no deal. It is believed that Crochet's camp wants him to continue to build up his value for either a richer extension or a bigger free agent payday come the winter of 2026/2027.
It is his right and what the White Sox should be doing is paying the markup price to get Crochet's signature on the dotted line.
Instead, the Sox organization has always been loathe to pay pitchers. Drafting and developing an ace is not easy. Finding one is even harder. Yet, the Sox keep this cycle going as the organization is never willing to spend to keep a pitcher that turns out to be good in-house. Mainly it is because of the cost.
Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease are gone much like Jack McDowell and Alex Fernandez long before them. Ownership is too afraid to take the risk to pay pitchers.
Now Giolito's decline and current season-ending injury are prime examples of owner Jerry Reinsdorf being risk-adverse to pay pitchers. The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers are always willing to take on the risk and it is no wonder why those franchises have more World Series titles and playoff appearances.
If the main motivation was for the good of the franchise, then it is at least acceptable. If Crochet is traded to say the Baltimore Orioles, then the pain of trading one of the few bright spots is mitigated as the Orioles have a ton of great young bats to move.
It is not fully about what is best for the franchise. No, it is about money much like everything that dictates what this terrible team does. By not spending it, it is a big reason the White Sox remains one of the worst franchises in baseball.