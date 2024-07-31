Winners and losers of the Chicago White Sox-Dodgers-Cardinals 3-team trade involving Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham
The St. Louis Cardinals
Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham are no Garret Crochet and Luis Robert Jr., but it is still a pretty good haul for a team trying to fight for a playoff spot this year.
Erick Fedde has been a league surprise since he came back from the Korean Baseball League, spotting a 3.11 ERA and a 7-4 record on the worst team in baseball. Not to mention he has another year under contract after this one.
Tommy Edman is a solid pro but has not played a single game this year. Getting one of the best arms available at the deadline for someone who hasn’t been able to contribute this year is a great move for the Cardinals.
The Dodgers
The Dodgers were able to land a flamethrowing reliever in Michael Kopech, who is probably best served outside of the closer role, and a versatile professional MLB player in Tommy Edman.
All it took was 3 prospects outside their top 12 according to MLB.com. There are some concerns about Kopech’s performance, but on that team with that culture, it is likely that they unlock Kopech and return him to his dominant state. A great buy low for the Dodgers.