Winners and losers of the Chicago White Sox-Dodgers-Cardinals 3-team trade involving Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham
Losers
White Sox Fans
The fans were assured that the reason Getz was hired was to ensure a quick turnaround and for the team to compete as quick as possible. However, every move since then has been moves to rebuild 2027 onward.
The prospects received from the Fedde trade are projected to be MLB-ready in either 2027 and the draft picks made in the 2nd and 3rd rounds of the 2024 MLB draft were highschoolers, definitely not “win now” moves that were insinuated by management.
The White Sox
They are professionals, so it is hard to feel pity, but to lose the second-best pitcher on the team and an emotional leader in Tommy Pham has to be a blow to the side of a team trying not to be given the moniker as the worst team in baseball history.
The 2003 Detroit Tigers finished 43-119, a .265 winning %. The Sox currently sit at 27-82, which means they have to go 16-37, to not break the 162-game regular season record of the worst winning percentage in a season.
As they look toward possibly a youth movement, breaking this record could seem more and more realistic as the season comes to a close.