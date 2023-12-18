Would the Chicago White Sox benefit from being sold by Jerry Reinsdorf?
A few days ago, we posted an article about Jerry Reinsdorf needing to loosen his purse strings spend more money on free agents, and get some to come to the White Sox. Unfortunately for Reinsdorf, he doesn’t have a ton of money to spend on free agents, not like teams named the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees do. The White Sox must throw money at lower-priced, lower-end free agents to help fill their needs.
White Sox fans are a little tired and somewhat confused by what’s happening with their beloved team. We hear rumors that they could be moving to Nashville as ownership may not like the current and future situation that the Sox are looking at. It’s tough having a team that only has so much money to spend when other teams can throw money around like it’s not an issue. That puts the White Sox at a clear disadvantage.
What is needed is new ownership. Selling the team to a person or persons that have more money to spend on players, facilities and other amenities might be beneficial for the fan base. New ownership can stop pinching pennies and spend more on guys like the Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge types. That would be huge for a team that’s in a big market but acts like it’s in a small one.
The White Sox need a new owner...badly
Fans have been complaining about White Sox ownership for a while. People are fed up and tired of what current ownership is doing to the team. They aren’t doing enough to help them win. They have been asking for several years for the team to be sold and it’s coming down to the fact that selling the Sox may be the best thing for them.
To answer the question at the top of this article, yes, the White Sox would benefit from being sold if they are sold to an owner with deep pockets, a knowledge of how to run a team as well as a desire to keep the team in Chicago on the south side. A good owner with a lot of drive and determination could make this team a great one.
Reinsdorf has passed his prime it would seem. It’s time for him to retire and let someone else own and run the franchise. White Sox fans will continue growing tired of the same old thing. Misses, near misses, and just plain poor play have rocked the Sox over the last few seasons. Now granted, some of it may have been former management aka Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams but, instead of hiring outside the organization, the Sox decided to keep things in-house and hire Chris Getz. Does this mean that there will be more of the same or will things be different?
The White Sox need something to shake them up and get them headed in the right direction. If they don’t, they will live in mediocrity and fans will just continue being upset and weary.